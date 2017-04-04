Stratford Star

Good Friday refuse, recycling and yard waste schedule

The Sanitation Division of Public Works will be working on April 14, Good Friday to provide uninterrupted collection of refuse, recycling and yard waste. However, the transfer station on Watson Boulevard will be closed on Good Friday. The transfer station will be open on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m.-noon.

The yard waste program resumed on April 3. Grass, leaves and shrubbery clippings must be contained in brown yard waste bags or loosely in cans. Branches no larger than one inch in diameter and 4 feet in length will be collected if tied in bundles.

Refuse or yard waste contained in oversized 45-gallon garbage cans will not be collected. The maximum size refuse container is the standard 32-gallon can.  

The Town now offers single stream recycling which includes cardboard that is flattened and left next to your recycling container. To find a list of rules, visit townofstratford.com or call the Public Works office at 203-385-4080 Monday through Friday.

