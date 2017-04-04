Stratford Star

Sterling House to offer free babysitting during Stratford Restaurant Week

By Stratford Star on April 4, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

Sterling House will offer free babysitting to Sterling House members on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28, during Stratford Restaurant Week. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the Town of Stratford to support our local restaurants during Stratford Restaurant Week,” said Pam Robertson, volunteer and program coordinator at Sterling House.

On April 27 and 28, Sterling House will welcome children ages 3 and up (children must be potty trained) from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Children will be supervised by Sterling House Preschool staff and volunteers. The children will partake in various activities, including arts and crafts and board games. A movie also will be shown. Babysitting is free to Sterling House members, nonmembers will be charged $10 for the first child, and $5 for any additional child. That price is for all 4 hours.

Children must be registered in advance by calling 203-378-2606, or by visiting the Sterling House main office, located at 2283 Main Street in Stratford.

