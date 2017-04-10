The Trumbull Youth Association opens registration for the TYA Jr. 2017 Summer Musical Theatre Program, Annie Jr.

TYA Jr. is designed to encourage the development of theatre performance skills, including solo and ensemble acting, singing and movement. This program is an opportunity for students to hone their skills among peers with the same passion for the performing arts in a live performance.

Rehearsals begin Wednesday, July 5. Space is limited to 50 students.

Based on the popular comic strip, Little Orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts, despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Maurya Brown, a Trumbull resident, will be returning to TYA Junior this summer to direct this musical theater camp.

Registration forms can be found on-line at trumbullyouth.org and at the Trumbull Recreation For questions, email: [email protected] or call 203-452-5060.