Baseball: Bunnell Bulldogs fall in nine innings

Bunnell High lost its season opener when Trumbull High scored a 5-4 nine-inning win on Monday.

With the game moved to Trumbull because of field conditions in Stratford, the Eagles scored two runs in the seventh to tie the game at four and won it in the top of the ninth.

Matt Cerino had a double, a single, scored a run and had two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Jayson Katz had two of Bunnell’s five hits, including a double, and scored two runs.

Tyler Cartagena had a double and an RBI.

Angelo Giannitelli had a hit and scored a run.

Jack Lynch had three of the Eagles 10 hits, including a double. He drove in two runs and scored a run.

Dustin Siqueira had two singles and a walk from the leadoff position. He scored a run.

Andrew Lojko, Vin DeRubeis, Tony Socci (double), Danny Ruchalski and Angelo Tuccinardi had the other hits.

Lojko pitched into the ninth before Lynch came on in relief to get the last out.

Lojko struck out six, allowed five hits and two earned runs. He walked three.

