Obituary: Mary Pauline (Mooney) Elwood, age 94, of Stratford

Mary Pauline (Mooney) Elwood, age 94, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Howard K. Elwood, passed away peacefully April 1, 2017, at her daughter and son-in-law’s home in the Lordship section of Stratford.

Mary was born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 15, 1923, daughter of the late Martin Joseph Mooney and Helen Agnes (Gilmore) Mooney, both of Dunmore, Co. Galway, Ireland. Mary Pauline, as she was known by her family, was the eldest of four children.

Mary worked for Social Security in Boston at the inception of the program, retiring after 15 years in 1957 to raise her family. She transferred to Bridgeport, Connecticut in 1953 where she met her husband Howard K. Elwood. They were married until his death in 1984.

Mary enjoyed spending her winters in Fort Lauderdale, FL (22 years) and most recently in Naples, FL. She was a talented artist whose beautiful artwork adorns the homes of her children and friends. Mary was proud of her Irish Heritage, but most of all she took great pride in her children and granddaughters. A lifelong daily Communicant and active member of St. James Church and Our Lady of Peace, Stratford, Mary relied on her faith to carry her through life. She was a woman of immense strength, determination and grace and will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her youngest sister, Peggy Ann Mooney (1964), brother, Martin J. Mooney (1978) and sister, Babe Guinee (2017).

She is survived by her three children, daughter, Mary Pat Connole and husband, Michael of Stratford, son, Ken Elwood and wife, Cindy of Fairfield and daughter, Margaret Elwood of Stratford; two granddaughters, Maryjane and Laura Elwood; sister-in-law, Mary Barrows and many nieces and nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

The family would like to thank her caregivers Shelly Ann Roach, Joan Brown, Nelly Chartier and the Vitas team for their loving and compassionate care.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Fr. Nicholas Pavia on Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. by meeting directly in Our Lady of Peace Church, 651 Stratford Rd., Stratford, CT 06615. Interment will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford, CT. Visitation with the family will be Friday, April 7, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St. Stratford, CT 06615.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Our Lady of Peace Sanctuary Fund, 10 Ivy St., Stratford, CT 06615.