Stratford Junior Woman’s Club offers scholarship

The Stratford Junior Woman’s Club offers a scholarship to a graduating Stratford senior from a public, private or technical high school pursuing higher education and has demonstrated her/his involvement in strong community activities and/or civic organizations in Stratford.

Applications are available from one’s guidance office at school.

The Stratford Junior Woman’s Club Inc, will award a scholarship in the amount of $500 to a high school senior who meets the following qualifications:

Is a resident of Stratford

Will graduate in the spring of 2017 from a public, private, or technical high school

Is pursuing higher education (e.g. college, technical school, business school, secretarial school, etc.) and submits a letter of acceptance or intent from the college/school or institution to which they will attend

Has demonstrated her/his involvement in strong community activities and/or civic organizations in Stratford

Submits two letters of reference of personal character and civic involvement

Submits a completed Stratford Junior Woman’s Club, Inc. scholarship application

Submits a transcript of grades

Submits a completed scholarship application on or before May 1, 2017

Finalists will be subject to an interview process that will occur on the evening of Thursday, May 11, in the conference room at Christ Episcopal Church, 2000 Main Street, Stratford. Students will be notified shortly after May 1. Send completed application, prospective school acceptance letter, reference letters, and a copy of current school transcript to: Scholarship Committee Stratford Junior Woman’s Club, Inc. 36 Sunflower Ave Stratford, CT 06614. All incomplete applications will be denied. All applicants will be notified in writing by May 31.

For more information, email [email protected].