Dying in Vein screens at Stratford Library

Opiate documentary will host director at free screening

By Stratford Star on April 3, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Jenny Mackenzie

Jenny Mackenzie

The Stratford Library will host a free screening of the acclaimed documentary, Dying in Vein: The Opiate Generation on Wednesday, April 5, from 6:30-9 p.m., in the Lovell Room.

The area premiere of the film will include a Q&A session with director Jenny Mackenzie, addiction specialists, as well as recovery and support programs.

The evening is sponsored by the Stratford Library, Stratford Partnership Youth and Families and the Stratford Health Department.

Dying in Vein: The Opiate Generation is a deeply personal exploration of opiate and heroin addiction through a cinéma vérité style that drops one directly into the lives of an addict in recovery, a lesbian couple trying to get clean and a family grieving the loss of their son. Through these stories, the film explores the contemporary belief of ‘living life pain free’, the shame and blame that exists around addiction, co-dependence and the impact of socioeconomic class on our broken treatment system. Award-winning filmmaker James Redford calls the documentary, “An extraordinarily intimate and beautiful film about one of America’s biggest public health tragedies.”

Director Jenny Mackenzie will introduce her documentary, Dying in Vein: The Opiate Generation, at the Stratford Library on Wednesday, April 5.

Jenny Mackenzie

Some of the specialists who will be on hand for the one-to-one discussion following the film include Donna and Matt Deluca, co-founders of The Community Addiction & Recovery Education & Support (C.A.R.E.S.) Group and Chief Clinical Officer Jennifer Kolakowski and Division Director of Outpatient Services Carolee Paruta from the Recovery Network of Programs (R.N.P.).

Reservations are strongly encouraged by calling Stratford Community Services at 203-385-4095.

