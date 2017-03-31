Stratford Star

Bunnell’s Harrison wins Doodle 4 Google contest

By Melvin Mason on March 31, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 1 Comments

Bunnell High School sophomore Sarah Harrison smiles after being named the winner of the Doodle 4 Google competition. — Contributed photo

Bunnell High School student Sarah Harrison’s artwork was dubbed the best in the nation by Google.

Harrison, a sophomore at Bunnell, won the nationwide Doodle 4 Google competition. The announcement was made on Friday afternoon. Harrison’s doodle, named “A Peaceful Future,” began gracing Google’s homepage at 1 p.m. Friday.

The 15-year-old’s doodle, created for the theme “What I see for the future …,” shows a group of people of different faiths and orientations with symbols spelling out “Google.” Her aim was to encourage people to get along in a time when many people are divided. She was selected as the statewide winner in February

Harrison, who was at Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. on Friday, wins a $30,000 college scholarship. Bunnell will receive a $50,000 education grant.

Sarah Harrison’s doodle was on Google’s homepage on Friday after winning the Doodle 4 Google contest.

“When I started, I was thinking of how there’s a lot of animosity toward diverse communities of people in the world right now,” said Harrison in a statement. “So I wanted to draw something that I hoped would show that we can all get along well, and that it’s possible for us to be happy with each other. I want everyone try to be more open, accepting, and respectful to people. You don’t know what they’ve been through – and they don’t know what you’ve been through – so we all deserve respect from each other.”

Harrison’s entry topped 52 other entries from throughout the United States.

Bunnell Principal Nancy Dowling was beaming with pride when the news was announced.

“We’re so proud of her and the intent behind her artwork and what she sees for the world,” Dowling said.” She’s such a sweet and humble girl.”

Stay with the Stratford Star for more information on this story.

 

  • 1776

    It would be refreshing if Google were to feature a doodle celebrating what truly made America great: rugged individualism…

