Christ Church hosts concert of ‘Kyries and Sacred Music’

Christ Church and the Johnson State College Chamber Singers of Johnson, Vt. will present a concert of “Kyries and Sacred Music” on Wednesday, April 5, at 7:30 p.m., in the church sanctuary, 2000 Main Street.

Kyrie Eleison is part of the Mass setting that is sung in Greek, and is translated Lord, have mercy. Johnson State College Chamber Singers will perform acapella settings of Baroque to modern sacred music.

Christ Church has unique connection with Johnson State — Johnson State is named after an historic parishioner of Christ Episcopal, William Samuel Johnson. In 1785, the Vermont Republic granted Johnson a town in thanks for representing the interests of Vermont before the Continental Congress. The town, Johnson, Vt., and a small university, Johnson State College, bear his name. William Samuel Johnson is buried in the Christ Church Burying Ground.