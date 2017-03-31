Words to remember from Mulligan

To the Editor:

Election season is upon us and things will heat up before you know it. Before things get out of control, here are some words to remember.

We don’t have to agree with each other to work to the common goals and objectives of Public Interests. I seek good government and for the taxpayers to be made whole.

At some point doing the right thing becomes the only viable option. Everything we eat, drink, or use is built on trust. I just want the system to work in ways people can live decently and in retirement without losing their homes and being deprived of needs and some amenities.

Dalai Lama: Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can’t help them, at least don’t hurt them.

What do I care about? Equitable rules and administration of same for public Interests.

Discipline is to be corrective,not punitive.

Up to you to contact the various media to seek coverage and expose. Please keep to facts and don’t posture nor demonize.

Facts are terrible things to have to rebut.

FYI – I suggest you do your own research and just don’t take my word, the same way you do not just take the word of some others.

Believe this. There is a time table. A time shall come where those who always win in rigged games of life, will suddenly find they are not the biggest fish, and became big enough to be gamed! I get frustrated and angry, but I wish no ill will to anyone.

Some day a true democracy may exist where the candidates aren’t hand picked and truly represent all of the people in a truly representative government.

None of the above words are mine. I found them as I went through emails the late George Mulligan sent to me over the years. Many thought he was an angry troublemaker. And he was. But he was also a kind and intelligent man who worked hard gathering information and just wanted “liberty and justice for all.” FOR ALL!

That’s how I will remember him. Rest in peace, George.