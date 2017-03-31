The Board of Education may disenroll more than 60 students next week if their families do not provide proper residency paperwork before next Thursday.

The school board will have residency hearings on April 6 after 7 p.m. at the Board of Ed’s headquarters at 1000 East Broadway. From 5 to 7 p.m., residents will have time to present documentation to prove that they are town residents.

Schools Chief Operating Officer Clarence Zachery said Thursday that 63 families who have fifth graders attending Stratford schools have yet to provide the necessary proof of residency, including a mortgage statement and recent utility bills. There are 552 fifth graders in the town’s eight elementary schools, Zachery said.

Those who do not provide the information to the board before April 6 may face expulsion from the district. Letters first went out to the families of all fifth graders last August.

“People have dragged their feet for some time. Now we’re at the end of the road,” Zachery said. “We’re doing what the board has asked us to do.”

Zachery said he expects more families to come in with the paperwork before the hearings. They must provide a mortgage statement and a utility bill from February, March or April or two utility statements from the last three months.

Board Chairman James Feehan spearheaded the push for residency verification based on information that the district has non-resident children attending the schools. The district began with asking for verification from families of fifth graders. Feehan says it’s unfair for non-resident children to attend Stratford schools without paying for it.

While the board could do nothing to the students or wait to ask for more information, Feehan said Thursday that he would call for the students to be removed from the district.