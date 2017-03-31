Maybe next mayor will bring Shakespeare back

To the Editor:

How I do love irony!

Stratford Star announced that Mayor Harkins would not be seeking re-election. When I flipped to the arts section, there was another, bigger headline announcing that a professional theater group is setting up residence not here – in a city named after the town of Shakespeare’s birth – but in Ridgefield. How sad.

I remember about a year ago Mayor Harkins said, and I paraphrase here, that theater was just not a viable, money-making business. This is despite the fact that when we did have summer Shakespeare on the grounds of our theater, hundreds and hundreds of people from all over Fairfield County came and enjoyed the shows. But, let’s face it. Mayor Harkins was never a fan of the Shakespeare Theater. He turned down every single proposal made by groups to bring the theater back to life and you can’t tell me that they were all completely unworkable. Mayor Harkins was unwilling and lacked the creativity to seek some sort of compromise with any of these groups. That shouldn’t surprise me, I guess, since we are now living in a “my way or the highway” society and Mayor Harkins’ way meant no theater.

I am not naïve. I realize that refurbishing the theater will be a massive, challenging and difficult financial undertaking. I hate to admit it, but it may even be impossible. But maybe – just maybe – our next mayor will be creative and willing to negotiate and compromise on some way to bring Shakespeare back to Stratford.