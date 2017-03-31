Stratford Star

Maybe next mayor will bring Shakespeare back

By Stratford Star on March 31, 2017 in Letters · 1 Comments

To the Editor:

How I do love irony!

Stratford Star announced that Mayor Harkins would not be seeking re-election. When I flipped to the arts section, there was another, bigger headline announcing that a professional theater group is setting up residence not here – in a city named after the town of Shakespeare’s birth – but in Ridgefield. How sad.

I remember about a year ago Mayor Harkins said, and I paraphrase here, that theater was just not a viable, money-making business. This is despite the fact that when we did have summer Shakespeare on the grounds of our theater, hundreds and hundreds of people from all over Fairfield County came and enjoyed the shows. But, let’s face it. Mayor Harkins was never a fan of the Shakespeare Theater. He turned down every single proposal made by groups to bring the theater back to life and you can’t tell me that they were all completely unworkable. Mayor Harkins was unwilling and lacked the creativity to seek some sort of compromise with any of these groups. That shouldn’t surprise me, I guess, since we are now living in a “my way or the highway” society and Mayor Harkins’ way meant no theater.

I am not naïve. I realize that refurbishing the theater will be a massive, challenging and difficult financial undertaking. I hate to admit it, but it may even be impossible. But maybe – just maybe – our next mayor will be creative and willing to negotiate and compromise on some way to bring Shakespeare back to Stratford.

Art Brennan

Related posts:

  1. Harkins’ Shakespeare petition idea has sunk
  2. LETTER: Does Stratford really want a Shakespeare Theatre?
  3. LETTER: Council Chair shows her ‘true colors’
  4. LETTER: Calling the question

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post TV Movie Menu: Warm up with The Banger Sisters Next Post SCAM ALERT: DCP warns against consumer complaint email scam
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

  • Jim Feehan

    I hope so. Like two roads we need a reason to come to Stratford.

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress