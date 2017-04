Knights of Columbus Council #5806 is sponsoring a blood drive in memory of Bernie Helfrich on Saturday, April 22, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at Saint Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Road in Trumbull.

Appointments preferred. Call the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.