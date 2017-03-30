Former Easton Police Commissioner Raymond Martin pleaded guilty today to one count of possession of an unlawful substance, a misdemeanor, in Bridgeport federal court.

Accompanied by his wife, Karen, and attorney, John R. Goulash, Martin entered his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Holly B. Fitzsimmons.

Martin, dressed in a three-piece suit and looking somber, approached the judge with Gulash at his side.

Fitzsimmons questioned Martin at length and under oath about his understanding of the plea he was entering to be sure he understood the consequences of relinquishing his right to a jury trial.

Martin said he did.

The information about his purchase of steroids was acquired through a wiretap conducted by federal authorities as part an an investigation into an international steroid drug ring.

According to court documents and statements made in court, a long-term investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations revealed that Steven Santucci, a former Newtown police sergeant, and others were receiving shipments of steroid ingredients from China and manufacturing and distributing wholesale quantities of steroids.

Certain members of the conspiracy distributed prescription pills, including oxycodone, as well as cocaine. During the investigation, Martin was intercepted on a court-authorized wiretap ordering anabolic steroids.

Martin admitted to possessing and using anabolic steroids, specifically testosterone.

“Did you understand that it is against the law to use an illegal substance?” Fitzsimmons asked. She said she wanted to be sure he understood the charge.

Martin consulted with his lawyer, then stood to address the judge and said, “I did not have a prescription.”

Sentencing by Fitzsimmons will be July 5. Martin faces a maximum term of imprisonment of one year and a fine of up to $100,000. He also faces a period of probation of between one to five years.

Martin has been released on a $100,000 bond since his arrest on July 14, 2015.

Santucci pleaded guilty and, on Aug. 25, was sentenced to 16 months of imprisonment, six months of home confinement, 120 hours of community service and a $5,000 fine.

The matter has been investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Rahul Kale and Robert M. Spector.

“I will be arguing for a sentence not involving incarceration,” Goulash said after court adjourned. “This is a good first step in putting the incident behind him.”

Active in Easton government

Martin is the owner of Martin’s News and Smoke, 2339 Barnum Ave. in Stratford. At the time of his arrest, he was a police commissioner, an alternate member of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Easton Republican Town Committee.

He took “a leave of absence,” from the Police Commission and didn’t attend any meetings and wasn’t involved in any of the duties of the commission since his arrest. His seat on the five-person commission remained vacant for a year, until his term expired June 30. He did not seek reappointment.

The Board of Selectmen in July 2016 appointed Vincent Battaglia to replace Martin on the Police Commission. Martin resumed his active participation on the Planning and Zoning Commission following a several-month hiatus. Because the P&Z has been short of full members, he has been actively involved as an alternate.