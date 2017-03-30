Friendly rivals for most sports, the Bunnell and Stratford high school athletes work together for some.

Stratford’s Unified Sports program includes special needs student-athletes and their peers, who serve as partners on the court from both schools.

And what do you get when you put Bunnell Bulldogs and Stratford Red Devils together? Devil Dogs of course. The Devil Dogs hit the court for a season of fun and learning this winter, with a season full of weekly practices and several games and tournaments.

The Devil Dogs, who wear purple — to reflect Bunnell blue and Stratford red — are coached by Kathy Metzger, a speech language pathologist at Bunnell.

“It’s really growing and expanding,” said Metzger, whose team has 17 players and nine peer tutors. “The peer tutors do a great job of working with the athletes to ensure they have a good time. They’re ready on the court to give direction They set up players for passes or shots. And, they develop such nice relationships.”

The camaraderie continues off the court.

“They have such great character and personality, and it’s really great getting to know them and seeing them so excited,” said Danielle Costa, a senior peer tutor from Bunnell. “It’s so much fun. It’s been a great opportunity to be a part of.”

Diane DeStefano, Gerry Mucci, Barbara Poisson, Mike Henetz, and Dave Johnson also coach the squad.

“These kids have the opportunity to represent their school playing a sport like any athlete,” Johnson said. “It’s such a great experience for them.”

Athletes include Tyler Barnum, Rammy Khouja, Katie DePaeano, Sam Towne, Mark Sennello, Michael Soares, Jake Toth, Jacob Mead, Emma Cranston, Eileen Morales, Emani Morris, Jessica Wills, Carlos Maldonado, Tatiana Collet, Jaela Lurry Josh Chatlos and Tyree Hall.