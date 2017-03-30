Stratford Star

Stratford’s Unified Sports basketball team completes season

By Andy Hutchison on March 30, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Tatiana Collet shoots a foul shot surrounded by her teammates — Andy Hutchison photo

Friendly rivals for most sports, the Bunnell and Stratford high school athletes work together for some.

Stratford’s Unified Sports program includes special needs student-athletes and their peers, who serve as partners on the court from both schools.

And what do you get when you put Bunnell Bulldogs and Stratford Red Devils together? Devil Dogs of course. The Devil Dogs hit the court for a season of fun and learning this winter, with a season full of weekly practices and several games and tournaments.

The Devil Dogs, who wear purple — to reflect Bunnell blue and Stratford red — are coached by Kathy Metzger, a speech language pathologist at Bunnell.

“It’s really growing and expanding,” said Metzger, whose team has 17 players and nine peer tutors. “The peer tutors do a great job of working with the athletes to ensure they have a good time. They’re ready on the court to give direction They set up players for passes or shots. And, they develop such nice relationships.”

The camaraderie continues off the court.

“They have such great character and personality, and it’s really great getting to know them and seeing them so excited,” said Danielle Costa, a senior peer tutor from Bunnell. “It’s so much fun. It’s been a great opportunity to be a part of.”

Diane DeStefano, Gerry Mucci, Barbara Poisson, Mike Henetz, and Dave Johnson also coach the squad.

“These kids have the opportunity to represent their school playing a sport like any athlete,” Johnson said. “It’s such a great experience for them.”

Athletes include Tyler Barnum, Rammy Khouja, Katie DePaeano, Sam Towne, Mark Sennello, Michael Soares, Jake Toth, Jacob Mead, Emma Cranston, Eileen Morales, Emani Morris, Jessica Wills, Carlos Maldonado, Tatiana Collet, Jaela Lurry Josh Chatlos and Tyree Hall.

Related posts:

  1. Unified Sports a satisfying experience for all involved
  2. Baseball: New Fairfield defeats Stratford High
  3. Boys lacrosse: Red Devils lose to Masuk in playoffs
  4. Boys soccer: Stratford tops Bunnell

Tags: ,

Previous Post ‘Wishes in Flight’ takes off Next Post Former New York Yankees shortstop to speak at Sterling Celebrity Breakfast
About author

Andy Hutchison


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress