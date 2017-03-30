LETTER: Respect each other

To the Editor:

As we are aware, some questions have been raised about specific areas of the Board of Education proposed budget. In response to the questions raised and the citizens involved, the board has agreed to hire an independent auditor hired by an independent law firm. With that said, it is time to respond to Henry Bruce’s Facebook posting on March 21 in which he accused certain board members of calling the citizens asking questions and presenting their findings as “liars.”

Not sure whom he was referring to or why he felt it necessary to use the term “lying.” Does not matter which board members he was referring to as every person currently serving on this board has nothing but the best interest of the school system in mind when making decisions. As with any elected official, not everyone agrees with every decision we make. When you disagree, there is nothing wrong with that as long as you do it in an intelligent manner, respecting each other’s view on a particular issue.

No one currently serving on this board would ever call anyone a liar as we all have a long history of serving the Town of Stratford not only as elected officials but also through various community and youth organizations. We have children or grandchildren currently in the school system or have had children that have gone through the system kindergarten through 12th grade. In fact, some of us attended the Stratford school system and are graduates. As a board, we responded to expressed concerns by authorizing the retention of an independent auditor to conduct an audit of the books even asking the public to submit questions on specific areas of the budget that they may have concerns.

Henry, I am asking you to take your Facebook postings up a notch and leave out the personal attacks. You are entitled to your opinion, just remember we are all well-intended, hard working volunteers and we should all respect each other as such.

Len Petruccelli