Zoners knock down Hawley Lane apartment plan

North End resident Kevin Jackson wasn’t buying the projected vehicle trips included in the traffic study done for a possible 300-unit apartment complex at 99 Hawley Lane.

“The numbers I heard tonight are hogwash,” said Jackson, whose Plane Tree Road home abuts the parcel where the owner of a large commercial property wants to construct four apartment buildings.

Hawley Lane residents Maria and Ron Pirro said traffic already is “ridiculous,” inviting commissioners to visit their driveway to see how long it takes to pull out onto the road at peak times.

Another nearby resident, Lou Solomon, called the study’s traffic statistics “almost laughable.”

Some members of the Zoning Commission also questioned the claim that a large apartment complex wouldn’t make congestion much worse on nearby roads, and then they rejected a request to change the zoning regulations to make way for such a project.

The unanimous vote on March 28 came after a public hearing in which the property owner, SHD Hawley LLC, sought to change language in the zoning regulations to allow residential use in an Office Park District (OFD) zone.

A dozen neighbors spoke against the idea, worried about the possibility of having to look at six-story residential structures from their yards. Approximately 50 people concerned about the project attended the application’s public hearing in the Town Hall council chambers.

Their comments focused primarily on traffic, the environment, wildlife, flooding, school system burden, an over-abundance of apartments in town, and if the apartments could be turned into affordable housing units under state statute 8-30g if they didn’t attract higher-end tenants.

Lisa Feinberg, the applicant’s attorney, said the market for suburban office parks has slowed down and property owners therefore now favor mixed-use projects that include residential.

Noting that no office building has been built on the 25.5-acre property despite receiving approval to do so decades ago, Feinberg said that “it’s time to consider what type of development is appropriate there.”

Voting against the proposal, after brief deliberations, were Chairman Stephanie Philips, Dave Fuller, Mark Juliano, Linda Pepin and Stephen Raguskus.

Philips said traffic issues in the vicinity — Hawley Lane, Nichols Avenue and the Route 8 interchange — need to be addressed before projects that would put more cars on the roads are approved. She also expressed concerns about the potential number of buildings to be placed on the land and the environmental impact.

Fuller said it’s a bad idea to turn commercially zoned property into residential. He said the proposal was “causing quite an uproar,” and questioned if the requested regulation change complied with the town’s master plan.

Raguskus said the proposal would make Stratford’s only OPD “half residential.

Juliano asked why the commission should change the regulations without more specifics on what might be built on the site.

‘Just conceptual’

The owner didn’t specifically apply to build apartments, only to make a so-called “text amendment” to change what’s allowed in an OPD zone. That would have allowed for an apartment complex to be proposed for the site in the future.

Feinberg emphasized that the “luxury, high-end” apartment complex, with underground parking, was “just conceptual” for now. A restaurant or other commercial use would likely be included as well.

The owner wanted to seek the regulation change first to get guidance from zoning officials and neighbors on what might be acceptable. The developer’s representatives previously met with neighbors to get feedback.

The Planning Commission gave a favorable recommendation to the proposed OPD regulation change, suggesting there should be a “mixed-use component,” a maximum of 20 bedrooms per acre and a six-story height limit, and close examination of the traffic impact of any plan.

The property at 99 Hawley Lane is part of the overall 34-acre Merritt 8 corporate park, where the existing one building just off Hawley Lane on 8.6 acres has a different owner. SHD Hawley LLC owns the rest of the land, which is undeveloped and consists of two different lots.

Past approvals to put office buildings on the vacant tracts have been granted, but nothing has ever been built. Access to the site is through the existing Merritt 8 driveway. The property is essentially behind the Big Y shopping center and also borders Armory Road.

Feinberg stressed that the owner wouldn’t build on 17.3 acres on the property set aside through a prior conservation easement, but wanted to include that land in overall acreage calculations for density purposes.

She said a regulation change wouldn’t be”carte blanche” because the owner would need to make an application for a specific proposal, which might or might not be approved.

The property now pays $83,000 a year in property taxes, Feinberg said, but the apartment development would generate $2 million in one-time fees and then more than $1 million annually in tax payments.

The current owners purchased the property in 2015. The principals are Gerald Kiley and Gregory Shaughnessy.

At the hearing, a few residents said the owners should have understood they could put only office buildings there when they bought the land, and said a zoning use change shouldn’t take place now because they have “buyer’s remorse.”

Councilman Tina Manus, calling the project “a potential mini-city,” said altering the regulations would be viewed by developers as a “welcome mat” to pursue zone changes in Stratford.

Resident Jessica DeMarche said a regulation change would “open the doors” to similar development.