Flood Middle School hosts Family STEAM Night

Have you ever wanted to skydive? The students at Flood Middle school explored the dynamics of how a parachute would safely get you to land. Are you worried about missing the target? At STEAM night, students investigated the factors that affect parachuting and the accuracy of hitting a target.

STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math education. In an effort to promote interest in these vital areas, the Stratford middle school hosted an evening of hands-on STEAM activities. About 100 students, family members, and teachers participated in a variety of fun problem-based experiments using calculus, scientific principles, math, and robotics.

The students who attended had many different activities to choose from. Some students constructed cars using LifeSavers. Other groups of students had the opportunity to build a boat from aluminum or clay to decipher which material would allow them to hold more cargo. And yet others were able to design a device to launch a ball. This year we were able to include an art station, in which students were able to create mobiles.

“A majority of jobs will be opening in these STEAM areas, and we want our students to be prepared to enter careers in these fields,” said Flood technology teacher, Casey Gray. Gray, with help from math teacher, Mike Golinski, organized and executed the educational evening.

Golinski explained, “STEAM night gives students the opportunity to collaborate and work with one another and their families on interdisciplinary activities not during the normal school hours.”

“This year, there was a high level of student interest and motivation at each station,” said Lead Science teacher, Laurie Saymon.

“We pride ourselves on providing innovation at Flood School,” said Flood principal, Lea Ann Bradford. “STEM incorporates Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. This year we celebrated Our 2nd annual STEM night by aligning our event to new legislation that changes “STEM” to “STEAM.” The new bill honors that the “A” for the arts is a critical leverage to STEM initiatives. We realize exposure to the arts only enhances cognitive thinking and problem solving and was fortunate that both our Art teachers were helpful in planning and executing artistic lessons for our event. Thank you for the collaboration and expertise of our STEAM Committee in hosting another successful night with approximately 150 students and families in attendance.”