Stratford Star

Flood Middle School hosts Family STEAM Night

By Stratford Star on March 29, 2017 in Schools · 0 Comments

Have you ever wanted to skydive? The students at Flood Middle school explored the dynamics of how a parachute would safely get you to land. Are you worried about missing the target? At STEAM night, students investigated the factors that affect parachuting and the accuracy of hitting a target.

STEAM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math education. In an effort to promote interest in these vital areas, the Stratford middle school hosted an evening of hands-on STEAM activities. About 100 students, family members, and teachers participated in a variety of fun problem-based experiments using calculus, scientific principles, math, and robotics.

The students who attended had many different activities to choose from. Some students constructed cars using LifeSavers. Other groups of students had the opportunity to build a boat from aluminum or clay to decipher which material would allow them to hold more cargo. And yet others were able to design a device to launch a ball. This year we were able to include an art station, in which students were able to create mobiles.

“A majority of jobs will be opening in these STEAM areas, and we want our students to be prepared to enter careers in these fields,” said Flood technology teacher, Casey Gray. Gray, with help from math teacher, Mike Golinski, organized and executed the educational evening.

Golinski explained, “STEAM night gives students the opportunity to collaborate and work with one another and their families on interdisciplinary activities not during the normal school hours.”

“This year, there was a high level of student interest and motivation at each station,” said Lead Science teacher, Laurie Saymon.

“We pride ourselves on providing innovation at Flood School,” said Flood principal, Lea Ann Bradford. “STEM incorporates Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. This year we celebrated Our 2nd annual STEM night by aligning our event to new legislation that changes “STEM” to “STEAM.” The new bill honors that the “A” for the arts is a critical leverage to STEM initiatives. We realize exposure to the arts only enhances cognitive thinking and problem solving and was fortunate that both our Art teachers were helpful in planning and executing artistic lessons for our event. Thank you for the collaboration and expertise of our STEAM Committee in hosting another successful night with approximately 150 students and families in attendance.”

Two students collaborate on building a catapult to launch a ping pong ball as far as possible.

Two students collaborate on building a catapult to launch a ping pong ball as far as possible.

A group of students use technology to record data for constructing a mobile.

A group of students use technology to record data for constructing a mobile.

Related posts:

  1. Flood Middle School hosts STEM Night
  2. Nine of 12 schools fall short of performance targets
  3. Flood Middle School names first quarter honor students
  4. Flood Middle School names honor students

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Nichols School to get improved driveway, more parking Next Post Operation Hope holds ‘Aloha’ gala fund-raiser May 4
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress