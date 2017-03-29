A new student drop-off and pickup area as well as additional on-site parking have been approved for Nichols Elementary School.

The upgrades are intended to make the traffic situation near the school safer, where vehicles often back up onto roads as parents bring their children in the morning or pick them up in the afternoon. This can lead to youngsters as well as adults crossing Nichols Avenue, a particularly busy state road, and North Avenue.

The plan also should enable more staff and visitors to park on the school grounds, and add or widen sidewalks on and near North Avenue for pedestrians, especially students.

Megan Gallant, Nichols School PTA co-president, said the improvements should “greatly improve” the safety situation for students and parents. “We’ve waited a really long time for this to happen,” she told the Zoning Commission at the March 28 meeting.

The commission voted unanimously in favor of the proposed improvement project, initiated by the town, at the meeting.

The new design includes a one-way access driveway that will enter and exit onto North Avenue, with a bypass lane in the driveway to allow vehicles to go around stopped cars.

Chris Hulk, an engineer with Milone & MacBroom who worked on the design, said the current layout allows only about 10 cars to queue up in the driveway but the improvements will increase that to almost two dozen cars. This should, he said, “alleviate a lot of the traffic congestion in the surrounding neighborhood.”

Most of the new parking spaces will be added in a lot to be built in the northeast corner of the 5.2-acre school property, off North Avenue and where part of a field is now located. There will be 47 new parking spaces, bringing the total at the school to 96 spaces.

Nichols Elementary has about 70 employees, some of whom now have to park on nearby roads because of inadequate off-street parking at the school.

Commissioner Dave Fuller said traffic safety has been a major concern near the school for many years. He called the situation “very dangerous,” with a student apparently having been killed while walking near the school a few decades ago.

Fuller likes the idea of having more vehicles use North Avenue to access the school rather than Nichols Avenue, where he said passing drivers often travel extremely fast.

Chairman Stephanie Philips, who pushed to widen and expand the sidewalk on North Avenue, agreed. “I’m really happy we’re doing something,” she said.

Commission members asked questions about the impact of the traffic light at Nichols and North avenues, losing part of a grassy recreational area for the new lot, and how to educate parents on where it’s best not to park on nearby roads to keep children safe.

They also asked if fencing and landscaping might be added around an existing house on North Avenue that will be encircled by the access driveway.

Catherine Vanicky, director of Honey Bear Learning Center across the street on Nichols Avenue, asked about the possibility of installing signs to keep motorists from blocking the preschool’s driveway. She said cars going to Nichols Elementary sometimes park in front of the center’s circular driveway or use it as a turn-around.

The project includes drainage improvements and new landscaping. Construction should take place in the summer and therefore not interfere with regular school activities, Hulk said.

The zoning approval included stipulations to make the access driveway one-way, add and widen sidewalks if possible, create a buffer around the existing private house, and have local police contact state officials about possibly enhancing the traffic light.

Also, a “Do Not Block Driveway” sign should be installed near the Honey Bear Learning Center and “No Parking” signs might be added in other on-street locations near the school.