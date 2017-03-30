Former New York Yankees shortstop to speak at Sterling Celebrity Breakfast

Sterling House Community Center will host its 14th annual Celebrity Breakfast featuring Bucky Dent on Tuesday, May 2, from 7:30-9 a.m., at the Trumbull Marriott, in Trumbull.

Dent is a former shortstop for the New York Yankees and the 1978 World Series. He is most famous for his home run in a tie-breaker game against the Boston Red Sox at the end of the 1978 season.

The program also will include the presentation of the “Sterling Spirit Award” to Stratford native Nick Giaquinto, for his outstanding contribution to the positive spirit of sports in Connecticut. Giaquinto played professional football for the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins, and holds the single-game rushing record at UConn. He currently is the head baseball coach at Sacred Heart University. Noah Finz, host of Connecticut Sports Now on the Vantage Sports Network, will serve as the program emcee.

Key sponsors for this event include Encon, Aquarion Water Company, Bridgeport Fittings, People’s United Bank, and Barnum Animal Hospital. Sterling House is seeking additional table sponsors for this event. If your company is interested in being a sponsor, contact Sterling House Special Events Coordinator Patty Calabrese at 203-378-2606, ext. 106 or email [email protected].

All proceeds from this event will support the social, educational and recreational programs that Sterling House offers, which impact more than 10,000 children and adults in Stratford and surrounding communities.

Tickets for the Celebrity Breakfast are $60. Reservations are required and may be made by contacting Patty Calabrese at 203-378-2606, ext.106 or [email protected].