Ferry Boulevard apartments plan ‘not in harmony’ with area

The future of the vacant site at 382 Ferry Blvd. is still unclear, as the Zoning Commission on Tuesday rejected plans for a proposed 119-unit apartment complex there.

The three-building complex, proposed to be located within the town’s Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Overlay Zone District, had been scaled back in size by the developer to placate neighbors and to try to win zoning approval.

“This is not in harmony with the neighborhood,” said commissioner Dave Fuller, emphasizing the location is part of “the Housatonic neighborhood.”

The 2.5-acre parcel is close to Homestead and Housatonic avenues, and other roads along the Housatonic River near the Milford border. Part of the property borders Ferry Boulevard and is zoned for commercial retail, while the rest is near single-family homes and zoned for similar type residential use.

The Zoning Commission’s vote, taken toward the end of the March 28 meeting, was unanimous. A multi-night public hearing on the application previously had attracted many opponents, most of them longtime residents of the neighborhood.

The property is where the Zoning Commission previously approved a repair, office and warehouse facility for AAA Northeast, a decision that later was overturned in court after a successful appeal by neighbors.

Zoning Commissioner Mark Juliano said the apartment complex proposal was too dense for the site. “All this intensity in that neighborhood is just not something I can swallow,” he said.

Alternate Commissioner Stephen Raguskus said the project had too many buildings for the property. “It changes the neighborhood, and I can’t support that,” he said.

Many commissioners did credit the developer, Rolling Thunder LLC, represented by Nick Owen, for working with neighbors to scale back the initial proposal due to their concerns.

Chairman Stephanie Philips said the developer had reduced the number of units, lowered the height of buildings near homes, and added a mixed-use element with a potential two storefronts.

Philips, noting that the site eventually will be developed, encouraged the developer to continue consulting with neighbors to come up with a plan that may be “more fitting” for the property.

Fuller said he’s concerned the TOD projects being put forward are getting bigger. They also have been residential, and not the mixed-use development the TOD zone was intended to attract near the Metro-North Railroad station and Stratford Center.

“This is not good TOD,” Fuller said of the 382 Ferry Blvd. plan. While the section of the property along Ferry Boulevard might be appropriate for such a project, he said, that’s not the case with the parcel’s “back side.”

Also voting against the application was commissioner Linda Pepin.

Neighbors raised many concerns about the application, including the visibility of multi-floor buildings near their homes, setbacks from yards, potential traffic, on-street parking, impact on property values, and the overall size of the project for the lot size.

Some neighbors supported allowing a taller building to be constructed on Ferry Boulevard rather than having multiple buildings spread around the property.

In an effort to win approval, the developer eliminated one building, lowered the height of some structures, and created a larger rear buffer.

The developer also agreed to reserve two ground-floor units in the building closest to Ferry Boulevard for commercial use, although these units could be converted to residential if no commercial tenants were secured.

The proposed apartment complex would have been exclusively one-bedroom or studio units, and had 140 parking spaces.

The L-shaped lot now is vacant, with one small building that was once a hot dog stand. The TOD Overlay District encourages denser development within a half-mile radius of the train station.

Barry Knott, the attorney for property owner Norma Barry, said the Zoning Commission’s decision was “disappointing.”

“We were prepared to modify the proposal to accommodate [the neighbors’] wishes. I was surprised and disappointed with the decision,” Knott said Wednesday morning.

Knott said he does not think there will be an appeal of the commission’s decision.

“We’ll try to come up with another proposal,” he said.

