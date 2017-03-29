Obituary: Eugene A.“Bud” Vanderlyke, formerly of Stratford

Eugene A.“Bud” Vanderlyke, of Andover, formerly of West Newbury, Mass., and Stratford, Conn., just five days shy of his 85th birthday, passed quietly Sunday evening, March 26, 2017, at the Merrimack Valley Hospice House in Haverhill, in the presence of his loving stepdaughter and family.

Born in Pultneyville, New York, March 31, 1932, Eugene was the son of the late Adrian Vanderlyke who emigrated from Holland and Adeline (Graham) Vanderlyke from Williamson, NY. He grew up in Williamson, where he helped out on his family farm and graduated from Williamson Central High School in 1951 and then studied farming at Cornell University. He worked as a machinist apprentice until being drafted. He served during the Korean War, where he was based in Greenland, and had an honorable discharge in 1960.

While in the Army, he met his future wife, Etheldya “Thel” Morris from Bridgeport, CT, through one of his army friends, whom he married in 1956. They moved from NY to Stratford, CT where they bought a house and settled down. He worked as a manager in a small shop until he began working for the Dresser Industries and retired 33 years later.

After his first wife, Thel passed on, he was blessed with the love of Ruth (Meyers) Ridley, who became his second wife, with whom he found much joy and happiness. She had known him 35+ years and was godfather to both her children, Molly and Jeffrey Ridley.

In addition to farming, he also enjoyed woodworking, stock car racing and flying small airplanes. He was also an avid train and antique car enthusiast.

Predeceased by his parents, his two wives and his only brother, Dick Vanderlyke, he leaves behind his beloved stepdaughter, Molly Soter of Sandown, NH and her companion, Dan Page; stepgrandchildren, Rebecca, Melanie and Nicholas Soter; his sister-in-law, Jane Vanderlyke, along with two nephews, Michael and Scott; niece, Brenda; his goddaughters Sue-Ellen (Slater) Curry and Amanda (Slater) Zylstra; and god-daughter Julie Toman; extended family members and dear friends.

By his request all services are private.

