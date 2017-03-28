Two citizens groups concerned with the Board of Education’s spending habits are hosting public forums to discuss the school district’s proposed 2017-18 budget.

MOVEStratford and Stratford Get Answers will host a pair of forums to answer questions about the proposed schools budget for the next fiscal year.

The forums will be held on April 4 at the Baldwin Center, 1000 West Broad Street, and April 12 at St. Joseph National Catholic Church, 1300 Stratford Road. Both will run from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

A third forum is being planned.

Henry Bruce, leader of MOVEStratford and founder of Stratford Get Answers, said in a press release that the Board of Ed and Superintendent Janet Robinson “can do better in how they manage taxpayer money for our schools.”

Bruce and other residents have been critical of the Board of Ed’s spending and have asked the Town Council to keep the schools’ budget flat next year. Bruce is critical of what he sees as large administrative salaries, “unknown expenses” for Board of Ed Chief Operating Officer Clarence Zachery, and an increase in taxes based on the budgetary request.

The Board of Ed voted earlier this month to request $110.49 million from the town in next year’s budget. Mayor John Harkins reduced the proposed outlay to $109.3 million as part of his $220.3-million townwide proposal. Harkins’ plan would increase taxes by .94 mill. Harkins’ budget will next be reviewed by the Town Council.

Bruce is calling for the council to give the Board of Ed the same $106.8-million budget it received this year.

Bruce is most known by residents for leading the charge two years ago to stop a planned sale of the town’s Water Pollution Control Authority to the Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority. The sale, pushed by Harkins, was halted by a Superior Court judge in June 2015. The planned sale was defeated in a referendum in the November election.

Bruce approaches the Board of Ed

Speaking to the school board on Monday, Bruce told board that the practices his group has encountered “suggest an attitude and mind-set that have led to a highly questionable spending behavior.”

“We’re not Fairfield or Milford or Trumbull or Shelton. Our socio-economic background in this town just cannot afford what these towns spend on their schools,” Bruce said.

Bruce said he’s taking the message to the public because he believes the Board of Ed has tried to demonize his group.

“A lot of questions have been answered by our group. But many, many more have been asked on social media. And quite frankly, the answers just don’t make any sense,” Bruce said. Bruce added that any cuts the school district would have to make without a budget increase would fall on the school board and administration, not the Town Council or the residents.

“You got $7 million more this year than last year. I suggest you spend it wisely,” Bruce said.

Board of Ed Chairman Jim Feehan said he likes that Bruce is hosting the forums, but said he disagreed with Bruce, noting that there is no “rainy day fund” or a surplus, which has been suggested by some Town Council members and Board of Ed critics. He also said the Board of Ed has to work with what the Town Council gives the schools.

“The council sets the budget, we have to deal with it. Where it lies from there is on the council. Any attempts to deflect that are a deflection and a dereliction of duty,” Feehan said, adding that the Board of Ed is open and wants to be transparent and cooperative with the public.

Bruce said he agreed to disagree with Feehan’s comments.

Criticism about the Board of Ed’s spending habits prompted the hiring of an independent attorney to select an auditor who will review this year’s budget and those of the previous three fiscal years. Attorney Nicholas Grello of Hartford will choose the auditor.