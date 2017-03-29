Stratford Library offers programs for youth and adults

Stratford Library, 2203 Main Street; Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10-8; Friday-Saturday, 10-5; Sunday, 1-5; 203-385-4162, stratfordlibrary.org.

Fantastic Beasts screening

Watch the newly released dvd of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Thursday, March 30, at 4 p.m. Bring a brown bag dinner and snack. Movie is rated PG-13, 132 minutes.

Harry Potter Book Group

For Harry Potter readers ages 8 to adult Thursday, March 30, 6:30. This month’s book is Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. New members welcome.

Great Movies You Missed

11th annual film festival of little-seen movies, Great Movies You Missed runs through Friday, March 31. Free and open to the public. The library series will feature guest film critics Joe Meyers from the Connecticut Post and Tom Holehan of Elm City Newspapers for commentary prior to the screenings. For the complete schedule visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Sunday Afternoon Talks

Monthly series of informative and entertaining talks featuring prominent local guest speakers held on Sundays, at 2 p.m., in the Lovell Room. Talks, coordinated by Stratford resident and Library volunteer Charles Lautier, are free and open to the public.

April 2 — Shakespeare: Myth and Reality, by Dr. Francis DeStefano

April 23 — Leafcutter Ants: An All Female Society Working Cooperatively Around the Clock, by Doctor Barbara Beitch

May 7 — Newspapers in the Civil War, by Professor Hamish Lutris

Monday Morning Buzz

Drop-in monthly discussion session looks at what’s new, what’s hot and what books are creating buzz Monday, April 3, 11-noon. The Library’s Adult Reference staff will lead an informal discussion of books, movies and more with input from participants. Next: May 1.

Medicare 101

Representative Lou Pelletier from American Senior Benefits explains the current options and programs available under the often confusing topic of Medicare in this free seminar Tuesday, April 4, 6-8 p.m., Lovell Room. Folks over 65 will have the opportunity to educate themselves about the many laws and programs that may be relevant such as maximizing social security or protecting assets from long term care exposure without insurance. Free and open to the public.

Facebook workshop

Stratford Library Adult Services Department offers Facebook 2: I’m on Facebook, Now What? Tuesday, April 4, 2-4 p.m., class size limited to three. Advance registration is required by calling 203-385-4164.

Dying in Vein: The Opiate Generation

A special screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, Dying in Vein: The Opiate Generation will be shown on Wednesday, April 5, from 6:30-9, in the Lovell Rom. The film exposes the severe opiate problem in America. Director Jenny Mackenzie will introduce her film and discussion will follow. Sponsored by the Library, Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families and the Stratford Health Department. Free, but reservations strongly suggested by calling 203-385-4092.

Youth Review Board

Monthly group of middle and high school teens who read, review and recommend books and discuss current teen issues meets Wednesday, April 5, 3:30-4:30, Lovell Room.

Move ‘n’ Groove storytime

Children ages 2-6 meet Wednesdays, April 5 and 19, 6 p.m.

Library LEGO Club

Children ages 5-12 meet Saturdays, April 8 and 29, 1:30.

Leading to reading parent workshop

Preschool parents and caregivers learn literacy tips and check out the Stratford Library’s Leading to Reading Kits Saturday, April 8, 10:30.

Monday Matinees

Sully April 10, noon, Lovell Room. Free and open to the public. Next in the series: Lion May 8; Arrival June 12.

Job seekers workshop

The Stratford Library, in conjunction with the Goodwill Career Center, will present three workshops for job seekers through June. Conducted by professional job counselors, the workshops are held on Tuesdays, at 10 a.m. and are free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Resumes and Transferable Skills Workshop April 11; Job Search and Networking Workshop May 9; and Application & Pre-Employment Assessment Tests June 6.

Anime Club

Teens are invited to discuss anime and manga, view movies and share their artwork at this monthly club Wednesday, April 12, 4-5.

Read to therapy dogs

Children can read to certified therapy dogs Siena and Drago Thursday, April 13, 4-5:30 or Tuesday, April 25, 4:30-6. Call 203-385-4165 for a reading time.

Science in Action

Children ages 6-12 can test different scientific principles Saturday, April 15, 2:30.

Kindness Club welcome banner

Children ages 6-12 make a welcome banner for the Library Tuesday, April 18, 4 p.m.

Audrie & Daisy film discussion

The Center for Family Justice will present a screening of the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy to help promote community awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month Tuesday, April 18, 6:30, Lovell Room. Discussion will follow film showing. Sponsored by Stratford Community Fund, the Mayor’s Golf Tournament and the Stratford Chamber of Commerce Business Education Support Team (BEST). Recommended for viewers age 16 and older. Free.

Book donations sought

The Stratford Library seeks donations for its annual June book sale set for June 1-4, in conjunction with Stratford’s Main Street Festival. Contributors are urged to recycle their good books to share with others and help the Stratford Library increase their book purchase fund at the same time. The book sale fund-raiser is being organized this year by the SLA Board of Trustees under co-chairmen Shelley Hall and Karla Glad of Stratford.

Art exhibit

Original photography by designer Janice Pavlides, Angel Eyes Studio, will be on exhibit through April. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Craft night

Novice and experienced adult crafters are invited to a monthly series of crafting Wednesday, April 19, 6:30-8, Board Room. Free, but reservations required.

Career coach

Free services to low-wage workers and job seekers age 16 and older in Southwestern Connecticut who are unable to get the services at local career centers due to lack of transportation, childcare or employment schedules Mondays, from 10-3, April 24 (Word class), May 22, June 19 (Resume class), July 31, Aug. 28, Sept. 25 (Excel class), Oct. 30, Nov. 27 (Resume class) and Dec. 18.

Creative writing

High school and college students who love to write both prose and poetry are invited to this monthly workshop to share their writings and get feedback Monday, April 24, 6:30-8, Board Room.

Aspiring Authors

Children ages 8-12 who love to write meet on Monday, April 24 at 4. Bring a notebook and pencil.

Crazy 8s Math

Children ages 5-8 play math games with a twist Wednesday, April 26, 6:30.

Books Over Coffee

Monthly book discussion program looks at Anne Tyler’s Vinegar Girl on April 26, noon, Board Room. Discussion leader: Kathleen Faggella. Bring a bag lunch; coffee and tea served. Other titles include Nathaniel Philbrick’s In the Heart of the Sea (May 31) and Fannie Flagg’s The Whole Town’s Talking (June 28).

Music Time

Children up to age 5 meet Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m.

Passes to area attractions

Stratford Library currently offers its patrons discounted and free passes to a variety of state museums and aquarium attractions including Mystic and Maritime Aquariums, Barnum Museum in Bridgeport, New Haven’s Peabody Museum of Natural History and Hartford’s Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

Fall storytimes

Children’s department offers storytimes throughout the fall which are free and open to the public. School vacation and holiday schedules may vary. Registration is not required. Toddler Time meets Mondays at 10:30 for walkers ages 1-2. Siblings welcome. Preschool Power Hour meets Tuesdays at 10:30 for ages 3 and up. Various stories, activities and crafts. Baby Lapsit meets on Thursdays at 10:30 for babies and young toddlers. Friday Fun meets Fridays at 10:30 for ages 2-5. Move ‘n Groove meets two Wednesdays a month at 6:30 for ages 2-5.