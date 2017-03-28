Stratford Star

U.S. Coast Guard offers boating safety course

By HAN Network on March 28, 2017

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 24-2 is offering About Boating Safely course on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 30, at 8 a.m., at Flotilla 24-2, 1 Birdseye Street.

Cost of the class is $55 per student.

Advance registration is required. To register for these classes, email [email protected] or call Russell at 203-381-2085.

About Boating Safely is an 8-hour course. Successful completion of this course satisfies the Connecticut licensing requirements for both boats and Personal Watercraft. Instruction will cover all the basic topics involved in the safe operation of recreational boating and seamanship.

All students will need to obtain a State of CT Conservation ID Number before taking the ABS/PWC class. To register for a free ID number, visit ct.wildlifelicense.com/InternetSales/Sales.

For more information, visit cgaux.org.

