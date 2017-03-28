Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Flood pool schedule

Flood Pool will closed on March 31, April 6, 13, 14, 15 and 21. Open swim and lane laps are on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims are Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturdays, 1-2, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over are $1.

Soccer skills and drills

Soccer class for ages 3-5 teaches basic soccer skills such as dribbling, goalkeeping, passing, running and agility through various drills and games. Spring session begins Wednesday, April 5, 5-5:45, Birdseye Complex with registration through April 1.

Stratford Day at Shelton Sports Center

In cooperation with the Shelton Sports Center the Department is planning an evening of activities on April 1, from 5-8. Unlimited use of mini golf, driving range, batting cages and fun bowl for $10/person. Plus four free tokens to the Game Zone. Present a flyer to the cashier at the Golf Center. Pick up a flyer at the Recreation Department Office, 468 Birdseye Street.

Saturday swim lessons

Red Cross swim lessons run Saturdays, 9-noon, Flood Pool. Registration is Saturday, April 1, 9-10 a.m., Recreation Office, 468 Birdseye Street and will continue through April 5 or until full.

All levels for ages 3 1/2-18 may register at townofstratford.com/recreation. Enter user id and password, click on Flood Pool and pick the correct level, add to your cart and pay by any major credit card. $45 for half hour classes; $50 for one-hour classes for eight sessions. Classes begin April 8.

Professor Egghead vacation camp

Professor Egghead Science Camp, for grades K-3 runs April 10-13, 9-noon, Birdseye Complex. Students will make hovercrafts, catapults, and helicopters. Registration is through April 1, $145.

Dance classes

Dance classes offered Tuesdays, build basic proper dance foundations and help youth discover how to dance and have fun in a noncompetitive environment. Spring session begins April 4. No class during school vacations.

Class times are:

4-4:45 ages 3-6 (Tap & Ballet & Jazz)

5-5:45 ages 6-10 (Hip Hop)

6-6:45 11-adult (Hip – Hop)

Classes will be for eight weeks and the fee is $65. Registration is through April 1.

Books, Boogie, Cooks and Crafts

A playgroup that will incorporate books, music, cooking and crafts for children and their caregivers, designed in a preschool type setting. Eight sessions held at the Birdseye Complex on Thursdays from 9:30-10:15 a.m., $65. Spring session begins Thursday, April 6 with registration through April 2.

Archery

Archery classes are offered at Roosevelt Forest on Saturday mornings beginning April 29. Registration is April 3-21. On the first week only the 9 and 10 a.m. class will meet at 9 a.m. for two hours. The 11 a.m. also will run 1.5 hours that day. The normal time for ages 10-12 is 9-10 a.m., ages 13-16, 10-11 a.m. and adults 17 older, 11-noon. Classes are one hour in duration and all equipment is supplied. Fee is $165 for eight weeks. In cooperation with Stratford PAL.

Kite flying contest

The Stratford Recreation Department is having its annual Kite Flying Contest on Sunday, April 23, at 10 a.m. Participants are to meet at the Concession Stand at Short Beach Park. There will be prizes for smallest, longest tail, most colorful and more. Registration is April 3-21. Contest is free to enter and watch.

Co-ed softball league meeting

The Stratford Recreation Department will hold an organizational meeting for the Stratford Co-Ed Softball League on Monday, April 3, 7 p.m., Birdseye Complex. All teams are requested to send a representative to this meeting. League plays on Sundays at Short Beach field starting at 5. Information: quickscores.com/stratford, 203-385-4052.

Men’s ASA softball league meeting

The Stratford Recreation Department organizational meeting for the Stratford Pender’s ASA Men’s Softball League is Monday, April 3, 6 p.m., Birdseye Complex. All teams are requested to send a representative. League plays on Mondays and Wednesdays at Short Beach and DeLuca field starting in May; quickscores.com/stratford.

Co-ed beach volleyball league

Coed Beach Volleyball League organizational meeting is Wednesday, April 5, 7 p.m., Birdseye Complex. The meeting is for all team captains and interested individuals. Coed League plays on Wednesday nights at Short Beach beginning in May.

Bike Club meeting

The next meeting of the Stratford Bike Club is Thursday, April 6, 6:30 p.m., Birdseye Complex. All ages and levels of experience are invited. The Club is planning future events to begin in May.

Women’s softball meeting

The Stratford Recreation Department announces a meeting for all women interested in playing softball on Thursday, April 6, 6:30, Birdseye Complex. League plays on Thursday nights at Short Beach.

Spring shore bird walk

Connecticut Master Wildlife Conservationists lead a Spring Shore Bird Walk from Long Beach to Pleasure Beach Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m. Registration is through April 7. Walk is free, but registration is requested.

Insanity fitness

Class will work every muscle in the body; geared for beginners to advanced students. Class runs Mondays and Wednesdays, April 10-June 10, 7-8 p.m., Baldwin Center. Registration is through April 9. $95 for eight weeks.

Soccer camp

There will be a co-ed Soccer Camp for boys and girls in grades 1-6 on April 11, 12 and 13, 9-noon. Soccer skills such as passing, shooting, dribbling, goalkeeping will be explored. Campers should bring their own snack each day. Registration is through April 10 and space is limited. Fee is $60.

Track and field for youth

Eight-week basic track and field class for ages 5-8 runs Wednesdays, 4-4:45, Birdseye Complex, beginning April 19. This program emphasizes fitness and fun in a non-competitive environment. Children will learn proper running technique, hurdles, jumping, baton handling and throwing events. Register through April 15, $55.

Toddler open gym

Toddlers can explore, play ball games, climb, run, jump, and make friends. Classes are held at the Birdseye Complex. Spring session begins Monday, April 24 or Friday, April 28, with six-week session classes from 9:30-10:30 a.m., $38/child. Registration is through April 20.

West Point trip

The Stratford Recreation Department, with Silver Mill Tours, is offering a bus trip to West Point on Saturday April 29. Tour highlights include West Point tour, lunch at the Thayer Hotel and the West Point Parade Review. Cost is $141 for residents and $146 for nonresidents. U.S. Military Security requires that everyone 16 years and older bring a photo ID. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and return later the same day. Registration is available at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Albany Tulip Festival

The Stratford Recreation Department, with Silver Mill Tours, is offering a bus trip to the Albany Tulip Festival on Saturday, May 13. Cost is $89 for residents and $94 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the morning and return later the same day.

Outdoor tennis clinics

Class is held at Stratford Academy May 9-June 6. Registration is through April 30.

Ages 3-4, 3:30-4, $75; Ages 5-7 Beg./Adv, 4-5, $105; Ages 8-10 Beg./Adv Beg., 5-6, $105; Ages 11-14, Beg./Adv Beg., 5-6, $105.

Adult tennis clinics

Adult tennis lessons run Tuesdays, May 9-June 6, 6-7 for beginner/advanced and 7-8 for low intermediate/intermediate, at Stratford Academy. Fee is $105 for five weeks. Registration is through May 6.

Summer swim team

Summer Swim Team for ages 8-16 at Flood Pool begins June 27, 4-5:30 p.m. Practices will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday through Aug. 3 and swim meets will be scheduled. Registration is through June 10 at the Recreation Department Office, Monday-Friday 8-4:30 and on Saturdays, beginning April 22 8-2, or at townofstratford.com/recreation, $150.

Summer tennis sport camps

Summer tennis camps will be held at Bunnell High School Courts Monday-Thursday, 9:30-noon. Cost is $130/session for ages groups 5-7, 8-10, and 11-14. Registration is through June 11.

Week 1: June 19-22, Section 15, 26, 27; Week 2: June 26-29, Section 45, 51, 61; Week 3: July 10-13, Section 28, 42, 46; Week 4: July 17-20, Section 52, 62, 63.

Summer tennis clinics

Summer tennis clinics will be held at Bunnell High School Monday-Thursday, 9-9:30 a.m. and noon-1. Weeks are listed above and are the same as the tennis camps:

Pee Wee Clinic ages 3-4, 9-9:30, $55.

Youth Clinic ages 5-7, 8-10, noon-1, $85.

Children should bring a nut-free snack. Lessons are taught by certified adult instructors.

Each day players are introduced to a different stroke, forehand, backhand, volley and serve.

Picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Young Hacks Academy

Technology leadership computer program for ages 9-13 runs Monday-Friday, the week of July 26, 9-4, at the Birdseye Complex. Students will learn how to build video games about challenging issues, such as endangered species and other Global issues. $325 for the week. Registration is through June 17.

Franklin afterschool program

The Stratford Recreation Department is accepting registration for the after school program held at Franklin School. The program is from 3:35-4:30. The program is free and is for children in grades 4-6. Grades 5 and 6 will meet on Monday and Wednesday while grades 3 and 4 meet on Tuesday and Thursday. The program does close on school half days, holidays and weather related closings. Register at townofstratford.com/recreation or at the Recreation Office at Short Beach. Program ends on March 30, 2017.

Nature camps

Two different weeks of Nature Camps will be held at Roosevelt Forest June 19-23, and Aug. 14-18, Monday-Friday, from 9-noon, $100. A parent meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m., Roosevelt Forest.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private* and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.