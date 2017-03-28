Obituary: Beverly J. French Duhaime, 60, of Stratford

Beverly J. French Duhaime, 60, of Stratford, proprietor of Just Friends Day Care, wife of James Duhaime, died March 26, in Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport to the late Ernest and Sophie (Klobukowski).

Besides her husband, survivors include brothers, George French and his wife, Rose of Texas, William French and his wife, MaryEllen of Arizona, Robert French and his wife, Ruth of Hamden, brothers-in-law, Jack Duhaime and his wife, Francine of Maine, Chris Duhaime and his wife, Anne of Guilford, Larry Duhaime and his wife, Deborah of Florida, and Peter Duhaime and his wife, Carolyn of Derby, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and godchildren.

Also predeceased by stepmother, Etta Sweet, and brother-in-law, Marshall Duhaime Jr.

Services: Friday, March 31, 10 a.m., Stratford Baptist Church, 121 Huntington Road, Stratford. Burial will follow in Lawn Cemetery, Huntington. Calling hours: Thursday, 4-8 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.

Memorial contributions: Stratford Baptist Church or to Yale New Haven Hospital Transplant Unit, 20 York St., New Haven, CT 06510.