CT Audubon Society offers Spring Break Camp

Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield offers a Spring Break Camp for children ages 4-8 on April 10, 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Center, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield.

Come to The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield for a nature-themed spring break experience. Our mission this week: to welcome back spring and have fun with hands-on learning activities both outdoors and indoors. Weather permitting we’ll hike in the sanctuary to explore and search for signs of the animals and plants that have been hiding all winter. After the fresh air, we’ll come inside for stories, games, animal presentations and crafts.

Snack provided; send a nut-free lunch.

Cost: CAS members: $45/day; nonmembers: $50/day. Advance registration required. Sign up at: 203-259-6305, ext. 109.

For a complete list of spring programs and special events, visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield.