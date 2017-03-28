Stratford Star

Stratford Library hosts Passport Fair

The Stratford Library and the United States Postal Service have teamed-up to offer two opportunities for residents to apply for or renew a passport. Representatives from the USPS will be on-site at the Library on Thursday, April 6, from noon-4 p.m. and Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Documents needed for the Passport Fair are a first-time or renewal application, evidence of citizenship (birth certificate, old passport) and two forms of ID (driver’s license, state, work or student ID, etc.) Payment must be checks or money orders only. No credit cards are accepted. Passport photos will be taken on-site. Typical processing time for passports is 4-6 weeks.

For questions regarding passports contact the National Passport Information line at 1-877-487-2778 or visit travel.state.gov. For more information about the Stratford Library Passport Fair, call the Public Relations & Programming Office at 203-385-4162.

