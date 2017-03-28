The Trumbull Computer Users Group will hold it’s monthly meeting on Thursday, March 30, at 7 p.m., in the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St.

The main speakers will be from Microsoft’s store in Danbury. The topics that they will cover are what’s new in Windows 10, Microsoft Edge, and special inking program features.

They will also be available to answer any questions about your computer if you need some help.

The meeting is free and open to anyone who would like to come and listen. Light refreshments will be available.