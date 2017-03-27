Magnet school tuition battle with Bridgeport heads to court

The battle pitting Stratford and other suburban school districts against Bridgeport will resume next month in Bridgeport Superior Court.

Judge Barbara Bellis on Monday ordered for Stratford and other districts challenging Bridgeport’s pending tuition charges for children attending Bridgeport magnet schools to return to court on April 24.

The judge will now consider an injunction on April 24, which would give other communities a chance to get involved.

The Stratford Board of Education, Stratford Board of Ed Chairman James Feehan and the Trumbull Board of Ed filed a complaint on March 16 against Bridgeport, Mayor Joseph Ganim, Interim Bridgeport Schools Superintendent Aresta Johnson as well as the State Board of Education and State Education Commissioner Diana Wentzell.

Bridgeport received $8,381,522 in 2015-16 from the state for the more than 600 out-of-district students who attend Fairchild Wheeler and Discovery Magnet schools. That same year, a law passed that allowed the city to also collect a fee from the sending districts, such as Stratford.

Last summer, Wentzell agreed to let Bridgeport charge an additional $3,000 per suburban student. The district maintains that the $1.7 million it would collect altogether would offset operating costs and that none would go back to the city.

In the complaint, Feehan, Stratford and Trumbull claim in part that Wentzell did not apply certain criteria in state general statutes in allowing for the charges, that the statute violated due process, that the statute used to allow for the charges violates the towns’ right to home rule, and constitute “unjust enrichment” for the city of Bridgeport.

Attorney Norman Pattis, representing the plaintiffs, said the tuition dollars given to the magnet schools go into the city’s general fund, meaning that the money could be used to pay for Bridgeport’s municipal costs.

“It’s patently wrong. Stratford residents have no reason to pay for Bridgeport’s roads,” Pattis said.

A portion of the complaint reads that “[t]he actions of the defendants unjustly enrich the defendant City of Bridgeport insofar as the tuition charges exceeds the amount necessary to fund the plaintiff’s share, if any, of the operating costs of Fairchild Wheeler and Discovery. The Bridgeport defendants provide the plaintiff no consideration for the excess funds included in the tuition charge and diverted to non-educational purposes.”

Bridgeport sent written notice earlier this year to the suburban districts that they will be billed for usage of the magnet schools. The billing will be sent in October. Stratford is facing a $576,000 charge.

Shelton’s Board of Education voted last Thursday to join Stratford and Trumbull in the lawsuit. Bridgeport’s move would cost Shelton an estimated $350,000. Monroe’s Board of Education is also expected to join the complaint.

Dan Erwin, an associate with the Pattis and Smith law firm, said the plaintiffs will respond by April 17 to a request by the State Board of Education to dismiss the case. The defendants can respond to that by April 23, the date before the parties are expected to return to court.

Stratford Schools Superintendent Janet Robinson said Bellis asked for the district to talk with Wentzell about a settlement. Robinson said Stratford had already talked about settling with the state, but nothing came of it.