Hockey: RiverHawks win New England Sectional title

March 27, 2017

Team members are Michael Azzarone (Seymour), Dominic Beshara (Stratford), Jacob Bisset (Shelton), Ayden Geltman (Easton), Jayson Gherlone (Orange), Dayton Griffin (Woodbury), Logan Hurd (Shelton), Lucas Husted-Edwards (Trumbull), Jake Kiman (Shelton), Joseph Kovach (Beacon Falls), Gavin Luddy (Orange), Matthew Molleur (Beacon Falls), Aidan Westphalen (Easton), Tyler Westphalen (Easton) and Owen Zaharewicz (Bethany).

The CT RiverHawks Squirt A youth hockey team defeated the Southern Stars Squirt A team in the New England District Squirt Tier III Sectional Ice Hockey Championship Tournament on Sunday, March 26, at the Veterans Memorial Hockey Rink in Waltham, MA.

The CT RiverHawks went into this tournament with an overall 27-7-6 CHC league play record and went undefeated during the Sectional Tournament.

During the tournament weekend, the CT RiverHawks played teams from New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont.

Each game proving to be more difficult than the previous games. The CT RiverHawks never gave up and secured a spot in the championship game, which was the 11th game for the team in 12 days.

