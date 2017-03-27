These two little kitties, brother and sister, are about 4-months-old. They are still a little shy, but once they get a home they will blossom. Visit these two cuties and other pets available at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.