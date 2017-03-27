Barnes and Noble bookfair to benefit Wooster Middle School

Barnes and Noble in Milford will be hosting a bookfair to benefit the Wooster Middle School Library on Thursday, April 6, from 5-7 p.m.

The store’s entire selection of books, DVDs, educational toys & games, CDs, gifts and more, including café items, may be credited to the fund-raising for the school.

Shopping may also be done online through Barnes and Noble’s website as part of the book fair to include family and friends. Online shopping will run from April 6-10.

Anyone shopping the bookfair, in store or online, will use a voucher to ensure the school gets credit for all purchases. The vouchers will be available at the store that evening.

When shopping online, patrons should use the voucher number (12111118) during the checkout process.

Wooster’s Library Media Specialist, Chris Barlow is organizing the bookfair with the help of the PTSA. For more information, contact Barlow at [email protected].