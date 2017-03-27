Stratford Star

Barnes and Noble bookfair to benefit Wooster Middle School

By Stratford Star on March 27, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

Barnes and Noble in Milford will be hosting a bookfair to benefit the Wooster Middle School Library on Thursday, April 6, from 5-7 p.m.

The store’s entire selection of books, DVDs, educational toys & games, CDs, gifts and more, including café items, may be credited to the fund-raising for the school.

Shopping may also be done online through Barnes and Noble’s website as part of the book fair to include family and friends. Online shopping will run from April 6-10.

Anyone shopping the bookfair, in store or online, will use a voucher to ensure the school gets credit for all purchases. The vouchers will be available at the store that evening.

When shopping online, patrons should use the voucher number (12111118) during the checkout process.

Wooster’s Library Media Specialist, Chris Barlow is organizing the bookfair with the help of the PTSA. For more information, contact Barlow at [email protected].

Related posts:

  1. Legally Blonde, The Musical
  2. Perry House holds NOLAfest fundraiser to help Louisiana flood victims
  3. St. Mark School holds bottle/can drive
  4. Greater Bridgeport Retired Teachers Association offers scholarships

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Chuckles needs a home Next Post Hockey: RiverHawks win New England Sectional title
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress