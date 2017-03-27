Stratford Star

Sully screens at Stratford Library April 10

By Stratford Star on March 27, 2017

The Stratford Library’s Monday Matinees series continues with a screening of Clint Eastwood’s critically acclaimed film, Sully on April 10, at noon, uncut on the widescreen in the Lovell Room. Film showings are free and open to the public.

Based on the remarkable true story, Tom Hanks essays the title role as Captain Chesley Sullenberger, a pilot who glided his disabled plane onto the frigid waters of the Hudson River, saving the lives of all 155 aboard. Aaron Eckhart and Laura Linney co-star in the film which details both the accident and its aftermath. It is rated PG-13 and runs 96 minutes.

The spring schedule of Monday Matinees is available at the Library.

For more information, call 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.

Tom Hanks (left) and Aaron Eckert star in Clint Eastwood's film, Sully, to be shown at the Stratford Library on April 10, at noon, in the Lovell Room.

