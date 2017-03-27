Sterling House Community Center’s growing lacrosse program has announced a special out-of-town schedule upcoming, with girls teams traveling to West Point, N.Y., on April 29 to scrimmage on the new turf field at the military academy, while the boys teams will play Shelton teams at Fairfield University on April 1.

The Stratford Junior and Senior boys’ teams will face off against Shelton at Rafferty Stadium, located on the campus of Fairfield University. Stratford lacrosse league organizer John Karafa said the Junior boys team will be playing at 1 p.m. while the Senior boys team game will start at 2:30 p.m.

“Beyond the on-field game experience, team members will also benefit from an invitation to stay and watch the Fairfield U men’s lacrosse team play Hofstra later that same day,” Karafa said.

In addition, Stratford boys lacrosse players are invited to spend some time on the turf for a pre-college game scrimmage, meet-and-greet with the college players, receive Little Stags memberships for each player under age 12, video board recognition, a locker room tour and will receive autographed posters.

Meanwhile, on April 29, the Stratford Storm junior and senior girls teams have an exciting day planned for Saturday, April 29, when they will travel to the West Point U.S. Military Academy campus along the Hudson River in New York where they will scrimmage teams from Trumbull.

Lacrosse team members, in addition to playing on the new turf at the academy field, will tour the new alumni sponsored lacrosse facility, and have a teaching session with the West Point women’s team lacrosse coaches.

“After the tour, we will have a tailgate lunch and then attend the West Point women’s lacrosse team game against Loyola at 1 p.m.,” Karafa said. “This is an unbelievable opportunity for all the girls in our program. Coach Mike Hoynes working during the off-season to create this great opportunity for our girls.”

Sterling House Community Center sponsors lacrosse for boys and girls from kindergarten through 8th grade, according to Senior Program/Athletic Director Bill O’Brien. “Our first teams were formed in 2002 and the program has grown to more than two hundred participants in 2016 and continues to grow.”

The agency’s lacrosse program received a financial boost last fall when it received a $1,000 National Diversity Grant from US Lacrosse.

Learn to Play Lacrosse

Sterling House will again be sponsoring its lacrosse Learn to Play program, which is perfect for the child who has never played lacrosse, but wants to give it a try. The only equipment required for this program is a youth lacrosse stick, and a mouth guard.

The program will meet once a week on the weekend starting in mid-April, and will run for seven weeks. The children will learn the basic skills needed to play lacrosse: throwing, catching, ground balls, etc. The cost of registration for the Learn to Play Program is $55, and a current US Lacrosse membership is also required for all spring programs.

During the online registration process, if your child does not already have a US Lacrosse Membership that will be valid through June 2017, you will be routed to the US Lacrosse website where you will need to purchase a membership.

The cost of the US Lacrosse Membership is $30. Please visit stratfordsterlinghouselacrosse.org to register, and email Karafa at [email protected] with any questions.

Persons interested in learning more about the lacrosse program or wishing to make a donation for its continued support can contact Karafa or O’Brien at 203-378-2606, ext. 110.