The Stratford Brakettes have announced that 2017 season tickets are now on sale.

The team’s opener is set for Friday, June 2, against the Rock Gold of Newton, PA., at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

This year marks the 71st consecutive season of play for the Brakettes. For the seventh consecutive season the Brakettes have kept season ticket prices the same.

And anyone who purchases a season pass will receive special discounts on all subsequent season tickets.

Regular season box seats are $100, reserved with back rests (behind home plate) are $80 and first and third base bleacher seats are $60.

All subsequent passes are one-half the listed price.

In addition, anyone who buys a season ticket will receive a $5 discount on tickets for the 9th annual Women’s Major Softball National Championship tournament Aug. 10-13 at DeLuca Field and the Short Beach Recreation Complex.

For additional information or to order season tickets, contact the Stratford Brakettes at 203-378-7262, or via e-mail, [email protected].

Ticket forms may be found on the team’s website, brakettes.com.

Walk-up game prices on game day stay the same at $5 for bleacher seats, $6 for reserved, and $8 for box seats.

There is no parking charge.

Manager John Stratton will be back at the helm with former Brakettes outfield star Kristine “Botto” Drust the Associate co-head coach.

This year is the Brakettes 30th season of play at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field, where they moved to in 1988.

During that span the team has won 16 national championships, finished runner-up three times and third place five times.