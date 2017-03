A gas leak in a boiler forced Second Hill Lane Elementary School to evacuate on Monday morning and dismiss its students for the day.

The gas leak was reported at about 10 a.m. Monday. Second Hill Lane Principal James Noga said there was a light gas leak in one of the school’s boilers. Students were evacuated to Our Lady of Grace Church, Noga said, before being dismissed for the day. No injuries were reported, Noga said. The boiler will be repaired.