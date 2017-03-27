Stratford Star

Boys basketball: Zyhaire Fernandes first team All State

By Stratford Star on March 27, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Zyhaire Fernandes led the way for coach Pat Yerina’s Bulldogs.

Bunnell High’s Zyhaire Fernandes has been named CT High School Coaches Association All-State​ in boys basketball for the 2016-17 season as voted on by its membership.

Class L first team: Zyhaire Fernandes, Bunnell Steve Fletcher, Ledyard Jeremiah Kendall, Crosby Dev Ostrowski, East Lyme Ahmod Privott, Middletown Jared Simmons, Newington Raheem Solomon, Sacred Heart

Second team: Tyler Bourne, Notre Dame Fairfield Spencer Duke, Berlin Isaiah Gaiter, Sacred Heart Nick Kronenberg, Wilton Cairo McCrory, Northwest Catholic Josh McGettigan, Pomperaug D. Major Roman, New London Qualon Wilkes, Bassick

Class LL first team: Patrick Harding, Fairfield Prep Joseph Kasperzyk, Hillhouse Chaylyn Martin, Weaver Jaecee Martin, Weaver Mike McGuirl, East Catholic C.J. Seaforth, Hamden Tyler Thomas, Amity Tremont Waters, Notre Dame West Haven

Second team: Byron Breland, Hillhouse Daniel Brocke, Hall Conner Harkins, Greenwich JJ Pfohl, Trumbull Alex Preston, Darien Kewan Smoot, South Windsor Jalanni White, Notre Dame West

Class S first team: Liam Bell, Westbrook Tom Close, East Hampton Marcus Goss, East Windsor Connel Henderson, Old Saybrook Johnathan Hernandez, SMSA Doug Hostetler, Somers Brett LeQuire, North Branford Cory Muckle, Westbrook Michael Palmieri, St. Paul Catholic

Second team: Ethan Burke, Canton Daquan Carr, SMSA Dutreil Contavio, Trinity Catholic Chavon George, Windsor Locks Marquis Hawkins, Aerospace Austin Jones, St. Paul Catholic Garrett Sattazahn, Wamogo Marquan Watson, Waterbury Career

Class M first team: Mikey Buscetto, Waterford Will Hatcher, Immaculate Delshawn Jackson, Prince Tech Andrew Jaworski, Tolland Ben Nigro, Suffield Nyzair Rountree, Holy Cross Alexander Sikorski, Rocky Hill DeAndre Wallace, Holy Cross

Second team: Trevor Baker, Lewis Mills Willie Brown, Windham Jalen Crawford, Seymour Austin Dasilva, Brookfield Hamilton Forsythe, Weston Dexter Lawson, Bloomfield Eli Malbeouf, Plainfield Jordan Pruitt, Bloomfield Josh Schibi, Lewis Mills

 

