Obituary: Kathleen A. (Henry) Walker, 64, of Hamden, formerly of Stratford

By Stratford Star on March 24, 2017 in Obituaries

Kathleen A. (Henry) Walker, 64, of Hamden, formerly of Fairfield and Stratford, retired realtor and CNA, operated candle making business, wife of Mark Walker, died March 22, at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Born Oct. 29, 1952, in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Robert P. and Alice R. (McDonald) Henry of Fairfield.

Besides her husband, survivors include brothers, Patrick K. Henry and wife, Paula of Fairfield, John F. Henry and wife, Anna of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Robert J. Henry and wife, Julie of Gillette, Wy., and Brendan J. Henry and wife, Ann of Milford, 10 nieces and nephews and seven grand-nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours: Monday, March 27, 9-10 a.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main Street, Stratford. Service follows at 10:30, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 297 Second Hill Lane, Stratford. Burial is private.

