Obituary: Rose Elizabeth (Henningsen) Butler, 93, of Stratford

By Stratford Star on March 24, 2017 in Obituaries

Rose Elizabeth (Henningsen) Butler, 93, of Stratford, retired from Nichols School as secretary and assistant to the principal, wife of the late Frank Butler, died March 21, at home.

Born May 20, 1923 in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan, New York, daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth (Scherer) Henningsen.

Survived by son, Kenneth Butler of Stratford, daughter, Jane Jankowski and her husband, Mark of Cheshire, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by a granddaughter, Christine Jankowski and siblings, Margaret Doak, Dorothy Graham, Thomas Henningsen and Charles Henningsen.

Services: Friday, March 31, 10:30 a.m., Saint James Church, 2070 Main Street, Stratford. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Thursday, March 30, 4-8 p.m., William R. McDonald Funeral Home, 2591 Main St., Stratford.

Memorial contributions: the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped, 198 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067.

