Trumbull Library (TLS), 33 Quality St., 203-452-5197, trumbullct-library.com

Business Program — BIZ: SPARK Your Social. Wednesday, April 5, 6:30-8 p.m. Social media doesn’t have to be frustrating. Social media guru Cynthia Cavoto will share powerful strategies to “spark your business’s social” so you can create media fires all over the internet. You’ll walk away using her proven formula to connect, engage, and convert clicks to cash flow. Free. Register. Co-sponsored by TLS & SCORE.

Career Program — Social Media: Key Features for Job Search. Thursday, April 6, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Certified executive career management coach Linda Van Valkenburgh will help you improve your social media skills for career search or to highlight your credentials and industry reputation. Learn to execute an integrated strategy with Twitter, Facebook, and new LinkedIn tools. Free. Register.

Postponed One Book, One Town 2017 — Letterboxing Hunt —Families. One Book, One Town 2017. Date changed to Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The Trumbull Nature & Arts Center has created a letterbox hunt using presidential facts. You’ll get questions and clues to find each answer box, hidden on their easy-to-walk trails. Each box will have a stamp to put on your Presidential Facts Card. Held at: Trumbull Nature and Arts Center. For details and to register, go to: trumbullnatureandartscenter.org.