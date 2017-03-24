Stratford Library to participate in global eBook reading club

The Stratford Library will take part in the Big Library Read program, the world’s largest eBook reading club that connects millions of readers around the world with the same eBook at the same time. Currently, users may borrow the eBook, Art of the Pie, one of 2016’s best cookbooks by pie-guru Kate McDermott through Thursday, March 30 by visiting stratford.overdrive.com/. Big Library Read is facilitated by OverDrive, the leading platform for eBooks and audiobooks from the library.

Kate McDermott has taught the time-honored craft of pie-making to thousands of people. Her pies have been featured in USA Today, The New York Times, The Boston Globe, Real Simple, Oprah.com, NPR and more. In the Art of the Pie she shares her secrets to great crusts, fabulous fillings and to living a good life. Kate provides dozens of recipes for all the pie combinations you can dream up with hints and tricks helpful to even the most experienced pie baker.

Big Library Read is an international reading program that connects millions of readers around the world simultaneously with an eBook. Discussions about the cookbook, recipes and more may be found on BigLibraryRead.com. The free program runs through March 30; all that is needed is a library card. Art of the Pie may be read on all major computers and devices, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets, Chromebook™ and Kindle®. The eBook cookbook will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

The Big Library Read program is made possible through a partnership between the Stratford Library, OverDrive and Countryman Press, publisher of Art of the Pie. Library readers voted Art of the Pie as their cookbook choice for Big Library Read. To borrow the eBook, readers can visit stratford.overdrive.com/.