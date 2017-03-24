Black History Month contest winners honored

The Stratford Library and South End Community Center’s 11th annual Black History Month Essay/Art Contest recently celebrated its winners at Stratford Town Hall. Congratulations were offered by Teen Librarians Lucretia Duwel (Department Head) and Diane Stackpole along with South End Coordinators Ty Sims and Evelyn Badilla at the special event.

A partnership of South End Community Center and Teen Services on the event began 11 years ago and included submissions from students in grades kindergarten through 8 in both public and private schools. More than 25 teachers and their classes participated this year and many attended the Library event along with several principals, community representatives and Library Board and Town Council members.

Duwel announced that a record number of entries were received this year and audience members were not only treated to poetry, art, and writings about a variety of personal, celebrity or fictional African-Americans, but also to several local heroes who inspired them to be the best that they can be. Schools that participated in the contest were Franklin, Lordship, Whitney, Wilcoxson, Second Hill Lane, Johnson House, Nichols, St. James, and Flood and Wooster Middle Schools. The Victory Praise dance team of Calvary Temple Christian Church performed at the ceremony.

This year’s Black History Month contest winners were elementary students Ny’Asia Curry, Catie Raffaeli and Anayah Velez with Honorable Mention Emilia Hevenstone. Middle school winners from grades 6, 7 and 8 were Adrianna Barbee, Taylor Rosa, Amelia Courbron, Damaris Santos, Margarita Jaime, Tavon Moyer, Jake Terlik, Gianna DeLaura, Eliza Llewelyn, Anja Csedrik, Gabrielle Hall, Jacob Dzienis, Bella Carlozzi, Leanna Elio, Aaliyah Vargas, Morgan Reilly and Colleen Mullane.

Among the Honorable Mention winners were Karen Mestizo, Delamie Stueber, Paige Mamone, Madalena Pech, Emilie Silverman, Kayla Dalling and Alexis Sayaphon, with a Special Award given to Cody Carruthers for his inspiring essay about Eli Whitney Elementary School custodian, Mike Hooks.

For more information on teen programming, call 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.