Stratford Rotary and Sikorsky Credit Union with the help of William B. Meyers will hold a paper shredding and electronics recycling event on Saturday April 22, from 9 a.m.-noon., at the Baldwin Center (back parking lot), 1000 West Broad Street.

Funds raised will help provide Stratford students with dictionaries for all third graders and thesauruses for all fifth grades.

Small containers are $5; medium containers $10; larger containers TBD.

If you are unable to attend the event, or if you have any questions, call John Corb at 203-377-0693.