Kenn Morr band returns to the Trumbulll Library

By Julie Miller on March 24, 2017 in Community, Entertainment, News, Schools · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will host the Kenn Morr Band on Sunday, April 2, at 2 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public; the first of the library’s spring concerts.

Back in Trumbull by popular demand, The Kenn Morr Band is touring in support of the double-disc set Afterimage, featuring fresh acoustic interpretations of material from eight previous releases.

Morr left his native Long Island and found a home in Connecticut. He has shared the stage with John Sebastian, Al Kooper, Eric Burdon, Aztec Two Step and John Wesley Harding. Morr’s got a rich baritone and the kind of humor and charisma that enthralls audiences of all sizes, from coffeehouses to stages as demanding as the famed Bitter End in New York City and the International Festival of Arts and Ideas in New Haven.

With airplay across the country and Europe (England, Italy, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, among other countries), Afterimage is set to bring the Kenn Morr sound to new listeners.

Register to reserve a seat at: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 201-452- 5197.

