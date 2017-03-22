Stratford Star

Former Town Council member Zalik eyeing mayoral run

By Melvin Mason on March 22, 2017 in Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments

A former Town Council member is looking to run for mayor this fall.

Sandra Zalik, a former Republican council member, said Wednesday that she has filed papers at the Town Clerk’s office to form an exploratory committee to run for the town’s top job.

Zalik served on the Town Council from 1997 to 2001, when Stratford had a town manager form of government.

“I was involved in politics some years back and I enjoyed being involved in town issues,” Zalik said late Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to her service on the council, Zalik was a founder and first chairman of the town’s Beautification Committee. She also served as chairman of the Pension Board.

Her career as an accountant took preference in recent years. Now, however, she’s interested in getting back into town government. The proposed sale of the town’s Water Pollution Control Authority sewer plant in 2015 helped refuel her desire for a role in elected office.

“My stance is you don’t sell a long-term asset to solve a short-term budget issue,” Zalik said.

Zalik said she wants to look at reducing spending and improving economic development.

Zalik said she will likely make a decision in about two months. Her decision to run will come down to how much interest there is in her possible candidacy, she said.

Zalik’s announcement comes a day after Mayor John Harkins, also a Republican, announced he would not seek a third term in office. No other Republicans have announced plans to run for mayor. Ninth District Town Councilman Alan Llewelyn has also filed papers to form an exploratory committee, but he has not declared which office he will pursue.

Two Democrats — Stratford DTC Chairman Stephanie Philips and Zoning Commission member Joe Paul — have filed paperwork to run for mayor.

Stay with The Stratford Star for more coverage of this year’s town elections.

Melvin Mason

Editor for the Stratford Star. Former reporter for the Darien Times.

