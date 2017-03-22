Second Hill Lane students get inventive

Second Hill Lane Elementary School recently hosted an Invention Convention, allowing students to come up with concepts for inventions. Roughly 90 students participated in the convention, hosted on March 9, said Kristin Fleming, a science and social studies teacher at the school.

The four winners will move on to a regional Invention Convention taking place April 1 at Western Connecticut State University.

First place went to Laila McCoy. Sofia Calzone took second place, while Brianna Jean-Baptiste earned third place. Jai Hairston received an honorable mention.