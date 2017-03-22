Second Hill Lane students get inventive

Second Hill Lane Elementary School’s winners in the school’s first Invention Convention. From left, first place winner Laila McCoy, second place winner Sofia Calzone, third place winner Brianna Jean-Baptiste and honorable mention Jai Hairston.
Second Hill Lane Elementary School recently hosted an Invention Convention, allowing students to come up with concepts for inventions. Roughly 90 students participated in the convention, hosted on March 9, said Kristin Fleming, a science and social studies teacher at the school.
The four winners will move on to a regional Invention Convention taking place April 1 at Western Connecticut State University.
First place went to Laila McCoy. Sofia Calzone took second place, while Brianna Jean-Baptiste earned third place. Jai Hairston received an honorable mention.
Alexia Abogye, 11, a sixth grader at Second Hill Lane Elementary School, came up with three ideas for inventions during the school’s Invention Convention on March 9. One of her ideas was the creation of a safety coat. — Melvin Mason photo
Casper Kulak, 11, a sixth grader at Second Hill Lane Elementary School, came up with a singing diaper for the school’s Invention Convention. His singing diaper idea was inspired by baby sister. — Melvin Mason photo