Obituary: Patricia “Pat” Johnson, 77, of Milford

By HAN Network on March 22, 2017

Patricia “Pat” Johnson, 77, of Milford, machine operator at Bic Pen Corp in Milford, died March 20, at Bridgeport Hospital.

Born on Dec. 21, 1939, in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of the late William and Marcella Haley.

Survived by eight children, Stephen Johnson, Donna (Allen) Vienneau, Kathleen (Nail) Kizavul, Dawn Perugini, Kevin (Nancy) Johnson Sr., all of Milford, Daniel (Susan) Johnson of West Haven, Julie (Jack) Castelot and Brian (Debra Salce) Johnson, all of Stratford, 16 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two nephews, and extended family.

Also predeceased by brother, William Haley Jr., and sister, Marcella Santos.

Services: Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m., St. Gabriel Church, 26 Broadway, Milford. Burial follows in St. Mary Cemetery, Milford.

Memorial contributions: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Gregory F. Doyle Funeral Home, Milford.

