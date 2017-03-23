Mixing jumps, tumbles, twists, tosses and other moves, the Bunnell High cheerleading team put together a solid routine for the judges and fans at the South-West Conference cheerleading championships at Newtown High.

The Bulldogs, with a score of 137.40, placed sixth. Joel Barlow of Redding, with 172.50, took first, dethroning three-time champ Newtown (167.70). Stratford High (142.90) came in fifth.

“I’m extremely proud of them. They went out and hit a solid routine,” Bunnell coach Amanda Wauthier said. “This was our first competition of the winter (illness caused the team to back out of January meets).”

Bunnell has a mix of upperclassmen and lesser-experienced cheerleaders, including 10 sophomores and seven freshmen.

“It’s a new team. A lot of new faces,” said Wauthier, whose team lost seven to graduation last year. “It’s been a really busy season getting everyone up to speed and competition standards. We’ve really come a long way.”

Practices were underway before the start of the school year, and the squad has been working hard to tweak routines and hone skills throughout the fall and winter.

“I’m very proud of the team. It’s our first competition and we really pulled it together,” captain Bilonda Kalemba said of the SWC meet.

“Being our first competition everyone was nervous, but we pulled it together,” captain Stephanie Vitti said.

“It was a lot of hard work — even throughout the summer,” captain Carly Horch said.

“I feel like we pulled it together. It was a lot of team effort. In the end we pulled together and came out strong,” captain Hannah Mott said.

Other team members are Danny Alban, Juliana Barone, Natalie Castillo, Laina Cioffi, Morgan Colacurio, Lexie Cooper, Daniela Debernardo, Abigail Feehan, Sabrina Fideles, Sarah Ickowitz, Tiffany Johnson, Celine Leon, Jenaya Nathan, Hanna Palosina, Talia Ranocchia, Ariana Rivera, Kayla Rodriguez, Brooke Royal and Brianna Vitka.